$6 million expansion happening for Bayou Rum

A new year means new expansion for one Southwest Louisiana distillery.

President and co-founder, Trey Litel, kept hearing from the public about the need for a place to throw a party or maybe a wedding, so he decided the company would invest $6 million into doing just that.

Look to your left, and you'll see some changes coming to the Bayou Rum distillery off on I-10 in Lacassine.

"I think you can see right here where we've busted through the wall of the current courtyard, and we're expanding the courtyard," said Litel as he talks about $6 million worth of expansion.

Right next to the distillery is construction for a new event center that will hold around 300 people.

"It's really based on a lot of visitors coming to see us, and asking hey can we do our wedding here or hey can I do my company party here," he said.

Along with the new event center there will be a barrel library to help the distillery hold more barrels of rum.

But the hefty price tag to create all this is something Litel believes is worth it.

"It's definitely worth it building for the future," he said. "We're all about having enough capacity to handle the growth of Bayou Rum."

As the company continues to grow, Litel is excited about what's to come.

"Of course this is a vision, but when it starts coming true, it's just amazing," he said.

Litel says he hopes to have everything completed by the end of this year.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved