State receives Real ID extension

Louisiana travelers now have until October to get a Real ID driver's license or ID card.

The deadline for states to have Real ID's in place is Jan. 22, but the Department of Homeland Security just gave Louisiana an extension to Oct. 10.

The Real ID is needed in many states to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings.

The extension means travelers can still use a non-expired Louisiana driver's license or ID card for air travel.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.