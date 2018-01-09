Disney on Ice heading to Lake Charles

Disney on Ice presents: Dare to Dream will be making a stop here in Lake Charles.

Opening night is on April 26th at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The shows will run until April 29th.

Lake Charles kids and kids at heart can enjoy their favorite characters from the following Disney movies:

Moana

Beauty and the Beast

Frozen

Tangled

Cinderella

There will be 5 performances.

Tickets for Disney on Ice presents: Dare to Dream go on sale January 19th and range from $20 to $50, while opening night tickets are $15. Tickets are available at the Civic Center Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. To learn more about the show you're asked to go to DisneyOnIce.com.