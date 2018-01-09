Animal group: Fort Polk escalates wild horse roundups

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Animal rights advocates want a federal court to make an Army base in Louisiana stop rounding up hundreds of feral horses on land it owns or uses.

Court papers say Fort Polk began escalating efforts in November and may be trying to eliminate the herds before a judge can decide whether the roundups are legal.

The Pegasus Equine Guardian Association also says some captured horses are treated poorly and many may be slaughtered.

The group sued in December 2016 over plans to get rid of about 700 horses the Army considers a safety risk in training areas.

A Justice Department spokesman in Washington did not immediately comment on the allegations in court papers filed Monday in Lake Charles.

The horses have been there for decades. Stories of their origins differ.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.