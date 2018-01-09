1708 Gerstner Memorial
Leonard's Food Quarters offers SWLA a taste of the French Quarter!
Leonard's Food Quarters in Lake Charles has been open since 1986 serving up a mixture of Cajun & Creole foods with a touch of soul. The Leonard's family pays personal attention to every dish, from the main entree down to the dressing!
On the menu:
• Red beans & rice
• Sausage, pork chops, smothered steaks and liver & onions
• Seafood
• Poboys
• Pizza
• Salads and stuffed potatoes
• Gumbo
• Breakfast
