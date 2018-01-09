Leonard's Food Quarters - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leonard's Food Quarters

1708 Gerstner Memorial 
Lake Charles
337-494-0618

Leonard's Food Quarters offers SWLA a taste of the French Quarter!
Leonard's Food Quarters in Lake Charles has been open since 1986 serving up a mixture of Cajun & Creole foods with a touch of soul. The Leonard's family pays personal attention to every dish, from the main entree down to the dressing!

On the menu:
•  Red beans & rice 
•  Sausage, pork chops, smothered steaks and liver & onions
•  Seafood
•  Poboys
•  Pizza
•  Salads and stuffed potatoes
•  Gumbo
•  Breakfast

Visit us online

