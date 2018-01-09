1708 Gerstner Memorial

Lake Charles

337-494-0618

Leonard's Food Quarters offers SWLA a taste of the French Quarter!

Leonard's Food Quarters in Lake Charles has been open since 1986 serving up a mixture of Cajun & Creole foods with a touch of soul. The Leonard's family pays personal attention to every dish, from the main entree down to the dressing!

On the menu:

• Red beans & rice

• Sausage, pork chops, smothered steaks and liver & onions

• Seafood

• Poboys

• Pizza

• Salads and stuffed potatoes

• Gumbo

• Breakfast



