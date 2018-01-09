Boil advisory continues in Oakdale, leaders hope to lift it Wednesday

A boil advisory continues in the city of Oakdale after the water system dramatically lost pressure during freezing temperatures last week.

Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul tells 7News several days of subfreezing weather, people dripping their faucets, and busted pipes all were factors in the pressure drop. It led the city to turn off the water in order to bring the levels back up. Meanwhile, the city enacted a boil advisory until the water is tested to ensure quality.

Paul says those samples cannot be taken until the water pressure is back at its normal level. He says overnight Monday, the water began to rise to a stable level and those samples will be taken Wednesday morning.

Mayor Paul hopes the results of those tests will come back on Wednesday as well, allowing for the boil advisory to be lifted.

Until then he asks for everyone's patience and tells customers he is available at City Hall, Wednesday, January 10, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. for any questions.

