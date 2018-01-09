Boil advisory lifted for City of Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted for City of Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: City of Sulphur) (Source: City of Sulphur)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The boil advisory issued for the City of Sulphur has been rescinded.

Mayor Chris Duncan said water samples collected by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health have tested negative for coliform bacteria.

Also, effective today, the Notice of Public Emergency concerning water distribution pressure has expired, including all prohibited uses of water. 

