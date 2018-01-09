Edwards wants to "keep TOPS as is" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Edwards wants to "keep TOPS as is"

By KPLC Digital Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

One of the state's most popular programs is once again in the cross-hairs of a potential budget battle as costs soar to an estimated $291 million this school year.

TOPS is Louisiana's free college tuition program and is credited with improving high school performance and college graduation rates in the state.

But with a huge price tag, lawmakers may be considering ways to trim the costs, something Governor John Bel Edwards is not on board with doing.

The governor said Monday he doesn't favor making any changes, stating, "I would prefer that we keep TOPS as is."
    
A group has been organized to study recommendations for changes to TOPS. Discussions are scheduled to start Thursday. 
    
