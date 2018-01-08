CPSO: Westlake death likely not homicide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Westlake death likely not homicide

Source: Kaitlin Rust
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office said Monday a number of scenarios could have led to the mysterious death of an unnamed man in Westlake.

"Anytime we have any type of dead body that's in a field or in this case a marshy area, it's suspicious," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Sheriff Mancuso said CPSO does not believe the man's death is a homicide, but it's not being ruled out just yet.

"There's no bullet holes, there's no stab wounds and it doesn't look like he's been beaten up," said Mancuso. "Unless we get some other information, we think it's possibly some type of either accidental death or possibly even a weather-related death."

Mancuso said the deceased's family had not seen him since the afternoon on New Year's Day. CPSO is also considering the possibility drugs played a role in the death.

"It could've been an accidental overdose or something like that," said Mancuso. "We're not sure at this point."

Right now, Mancuso said the body is currently being examined by the coroner's office. He hopes results from the autopsy unearth specific details into how the man's body ended up off Wilson Street.

"Now, we're going to wait for toxicology reports and the coroner to give us a cause of death," said Mancuso.

7News will continue to follow this story and release more information as details are made available.

