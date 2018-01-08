FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly warmer ahead of a big cooldown later in the week

After our wet start to the week, our area gets the opportunity to dry out for a couple of days with drier weather returning despite clouds that will move through from time to time over the next couple of days. Temperatures starting off in the upper 40s will gradually warm through the day into the lower 60s by afternoon with today not as breezy as Monday. Some early morning fog will also be possible for your commute, so make sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights if encountering visibility issues this morning.

Through the evening, temperatures will again drop into the upper 40s overnight under mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog again possible early Wednesday morning. Winds turn southerly on Wednesday resulting in a warmer afternoon with highs back into the middle to upper 60s and an even milder night Wednesday with lows in the 50s.

Rain chances go back up to 60% on Thursday as a stronger cold front moves through, although rainfall amounts look much lower than what moved through our area Sunday and Monday with totals on average between one tenth and one half inch of rain and severe weather is not likely.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop quickly Thursday night with lows by Friday morning in the 30s. It’s looking like we will struggle to warm up out of the 40s for highs on Friday with chillier air on the way for the weekend as daily highs range from the upper 40s to near 50 Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a reinforcing shot of colder air moving through this weekend keeping temperatures well below average into next week.

Lows at night are heading back down to below freezing both Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings although should not be nearly as cold as our area saw during the Arctic outbreak. The good news is that sunshine returns Friday with a dry stretch of weather through the upcoming weekend despite the chill.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry