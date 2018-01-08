Today marks one month until the Olympic Games in PyeongChang!

But the games will represent a very important talk this year for North and South Korea.The two countries long-time feud may come to a close when diplomats from both countries formally discuss the Olympic Games. The two warring countries hope to seek a participation agreement that will be mutually beneficial.

The “high-level” meetings are expected to focus on North Korea’s potential involvement in the Games, but these discussions could lead to talks of reconciliation for the countries. In return, this could improve inter-Korean relations, which have turned sour in recent years.

