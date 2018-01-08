It's time to let the good times roll, or as some say, 'Laissez le bon temps rouler.' Across Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for Mardi Gras celebrations. With the parades being the biggest draw, Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana Parade Chairman, Rebecca Moss, along with others want to make sure it's a family-friendly fun event for everyone to enjoy. "In order to keep our numbers safe, we have to implement rules," said Moss. "It's import...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office said Monday a number of scenarios could have led to the mysterious death of an unnamed man in Westlake. "Any time we have any type of dead body that's in a field or in this case a marshy area, it's suspicious," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Sheriff Mancuso said CPSO does not believe the man's death is a homicide, but it's not being ruled out just yet. "There's no bullet holes, there's no stab wounds and it doesn't look like he'...More >>
Today marks one month until the Olympic Games in PyeongChang! But the games will represent a very important talk this year for North and South Korea.The two countries long-time feud may come to a close when diplomats from both countries formally discuss the Olympic Games. The two warring countries hope to seek a participation agreement that will be mutually beneficial. The “high-level” meetings are expected to focus on North Korea’s potential involvement ...More >>
Lake Charles Police say two juveniles were airlifted to a hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Around 6:20 a.m., Lake Charles Police was called to a crash in the 3400 block of 5th Avenue. It was discovered a group of juveniles was walking north bound on 5th Avenue near College Street, with two of them walking in the roadway. Police say a 2002 Toyota Highlander, also north bound, struck the two juveniles. The driver told investigators he did no...More >>
His crime spree in the summer of 2017 grabbed headlines. But Will Celestine's crimes from 2015 have led to a life sentence. The severity of the sentence is because of Celestine's extensive criminal history, which allows the state to enhance his punishment: Prosecutors say Celestine has eight prior felony convictions.. Plus, he still faces trial on charges stemming from a highly publicized episode last June-- involving a high speed chase from police with a child in the ca...More >>
