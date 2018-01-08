Louisiana State Police Troop D welcomes new troopers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana State Police Troop D welcomes new troopers

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Louisiana State Police Troop D welcomes four new troopers. (Source: Louisiana State Police) Louisiana State Police Troop D welcomes four new troopers. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

We're learning more about some of the 27 new state troopers that will soon be on patrol in Louisiana.

They graduated from the Louisiana state police training academy on Friday. Four of the new graduates will serve in Troop D based in Lake Charles.

Troop D – Lake Charles

  • Ethan Kebodeaux
  • Randy Walters
  • Landry Willis
  • Aubin Young

Twenty-seven cadets became Louisiana State troopers at graduation ceremonies held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

Throughout their time at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.

Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state and participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State trooper.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.                         

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front arrives Thursday bringing rain and cold temperatures

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front arrives Thursday bringing rain and cold temperatures

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-10 21:05:23 GMT
    Strong cold front arrives ThursdayStrong cold front arrives Thursday

    Earlier today we took a break from the clouds and the sun came out in a few places. However, clouds will build back in tonight, but there is still little chance for any rain. The little bit we could see, would only be some drizzle. We will likely see more fog develop overnight and could be patchy or thick in a few places Thursday morning. Remember to use your low beams when driving through fog. Temperatures tonight will not range very much and will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

    More >>

    Earlier today we took a break from the clouds and the sun came out in a few places. However, clouds will build back in tonight, but there is still little chance for any rain. The little bit we could see, would only be some drizzle. We will likely see more fog develop overnight and could be patchy or thick in a few places Thursday morning. Remember to use your low beams when driving through fog. Temperatures tonight will not range very much and will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Sunrise birthdays - Jan. 10

    VIDEO: Sunrise birthdays - Jan. 10

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:46 PM EST2018-01-10 17:46:56 GMT

    Birthdays

    More >>

    Birthdays

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2018 events

    Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2018 events

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-10 17:42:15 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly