Louisiana State Police Troop D welcomes new troopers

We're learning more about some of the 27 new state troopers that will soon be on patrol in Louisiana.

They graduated from the Louisiana state police training academy on Friday. Four of the new graduates will serve in Troop D based in Lake Charles.

Troop D – Lake Charles

Ethan Kebodeaux

Randy Walters

Landry Willis

Aubin Young

Twenty-seven cadets became Louisiana State troopers at graduation ceremonies held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

Throughout their time at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.

Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state and participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State trooper.

