Two Lake Charles boys struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

Lake Charles Police say two juveniles were airlifted to a hospital Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Around 6:20 a.m., Lake Charles Police was called to a crash in the 3400 block of 5th Avenue. It was discovered a group of juveniles was walking north bound on 5th Avenue near College Street, with two of them walking in the roadway. Police say a 2002 Toyota Highlander, also north bound, struck the two juveniles. The driver told investigators he did not see the juveniles in the roadway. After the crash, the driver stopped to render aid and called police.

Both juveniles were transported to a hospital. The mother of the two children says one has been release with minor injuries, the other underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by Cpl. Scott Dougherty with the Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division.

