New Orleans becomes sister city with namesake

New Orleans and the city of Orleans in France have become sister cities.

It was made official on Friday as part of the New Orleans tri-centennial celebrations, just a day before the birthday of the heroine of Orleans, Joan of Arc.

The decision to join the cities was announced in November.

New Orleans already has several sister cities, including:

Caracas, Venezuela

Durban, South Africa

Innsbruck, Austria

Juan-Les-Pins, France

Maracaibo, Venezuela

Matsue, Japan

Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico

Pointe-Noire, Republic of the Congo

San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Isola del Liri, Italy

New Orleans celebrates its tri-centennial this year with events around the city throughout the year, but the official 300th birthday is May 7, 2018.