New Orleans becomes sister city with namesake

By KPLC Digital Staff
New Orleans, LA -

New Orleans and the city of Orleans in France have become sister cities.

It was made official on Friday as part of the New Orleans tri-centennial celebrations, just a day before the birthday of the heroine of Orleans, Joan of Arc. 

The decision to join the cities was announced in November.

New Orleans already has several sister cities, including: 

  • Caracas, Venezuela
  • Durban, South Africa
  • Innsbruck, Austria
  • Juan-Les-Pins, France
  • Maracaibo, Venezuela
  • Matsue, Japan
  • Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico
  • Pointe-Noire, Republic of the Congo
  • San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina
  • Tegucigalpa, Honduras
  • Isola del Liri, Italy

New Orleans celebrates its tri-centennial this year with events around the city throughout the year, but the official 300th birthday is May 7, 2018. 

