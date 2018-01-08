Boil advisory impacting Sulphur businesses

As the boil advisory for the city of Sulphur continues, some businesses have to make due without certain products.

Businesses like the Kroger Fuel Center on Beglis Parkway have seen a decline in customers since the boil advisory took effect.

That's because businesses can longer make beverages that require city water.

Employees said customers can no longer come to grab a cup of coffee or fountain drink before work.

At both McDonald's locations in Sulphur, signs were posted about how only bottled water, apple juice, milk, frappes, smoothies and shakes were for sale.

City officials still await a decision from the Louisiana Department of Health, who will decide when the water ban should be lifted.

For some tips on what to do during a boil advisory view the document below.

