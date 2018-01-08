Foreigner, Three Dog Night to perform at Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Foreigner, the iconic band with sixteen Top 30 hits, will perform on Saturday, April 21, at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

Foreigner is famous for hits such as Juke Box Hero, Feels Like The First Time, Urgent, Head Games, and I Wanna Know What Love Is. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26.

The Golden Nugget Lake Charles also announced that iconic band Three Dog Night will bring their hits to the Grand Event Center on Friday, April 20. Hits include Mama Told Me (Not To Come), Joy To The World, Black and White, and One. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19.

The latest announcements round out other entertainment acts previously announced such as Styx, The Oak Ridge Boys, Larry The Cable Guy, KC & The Sunshine Band, Tracy Lawrence, and Easton Corbin. You can see the full lineup here.

