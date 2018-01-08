Post-Harvey forums to be held for local manufacturers

The Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana will host a series of community forums for local manufacturers impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The forums will focus on how the Louisiana Hurricane Harvey Manufacturing Disaster Assessment Program can assist manufacturers who suffered physical damage to their facilities, labor shortages, and other disruptions caused by the storm and flooding.

Allen Parish

Jan. 11, 2018

CLTCC - Oakdale Campus

117 Hwy. 1152, Oakdale, LA 71463

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Beauregard Parish

Jan. 17, 2018

DeRidder City Hall

200 S Jefferson St, DeRidder, LA 70634

7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Calcasieu Parish

Jan. 17, 2018

SOWELA - Lake Charles Campus

3820 Senator J. Bennett Johnston Avenue, Lake Charles, LA 70615

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cameron Parish

Jan. 18th, 2018

Cameron Parish School Board Office

510 Marshall Street, Cameron, LA 70631

7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Jeff Davis Parish

Jan. 18, 2018

SOWELA - Morgan Smith Campus

1230 N Main Street, Jennings, LA 70546

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Vernon Parish

Jan. 24, 2018

CLTCC - Lamar Salter Campus

15014 Lake Charles Highway, Leesville, LA 71446

7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

