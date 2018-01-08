CPSO Sulphur man arrested for aggravated assault with firearm - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO Sulphur man arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source - CPSO) (Source - CPSO)

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting at a Sulphur nightclub last week. 

Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.

The Sulphur resident turned himself in after an incident on January 5, involving multiple gunshots being fired outside of a nightclub on South Cities Service Highway.

Witnesses say Istre got into a verbal argument inside the club, before leaving and then circling the parking lot. He then began shooting from his truck towards the nightclub, hitting the building and another vehicle.

CPSO says the case is still currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Safety during Mardi Gras season

    Safety during Mardi Gras season

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:56 AM EST2018-01-09 11:56:44 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    It's time to let the good times roll, or as some say, 'Laissez le bon temps rouler.' Across Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for Mardi Gras celebrations. With the parades being the biggest draw, Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana Parade Chairman, Rebecca Moss, along with others want to make sure it's a family-friendly fun event for everyone to enjoy.  "In order to keep our numbers safe, we have to implement rules," said Moss. "It's import...

    More >>

    It's time to let the good times roll, or as some say, 'Laissez le bon temps rouler.' Across Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for Mardi Gras celebrations. With the parades being the biggest draw, Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana Parade Chairman, Rebecca Moss, along with others want to make sure it's a family-friendly fun event for everyone to enjoy.  "In order to keep our numbers safe, we have to implement rules," said Moss. "It's import...

    More >>

  • CPSO: Westlake death likely not homicide

    Monday, January 8 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-01-09 04:32:45 GMT
    Source: Kaitlin RustSource: Kaitlin Rust

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office said Monday a number of scenarios could have led to the mysterious death of an unnamed man in Westlake. "Any time we have any type of dead body that's in a field or in this case a marshy area, it's suspicious," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Sheriff Mancuso said CPSO does not believe the man's death is a homicide, but it's not being ruled out just yet. "There's no bullet holes, there's no stab wounds and it doesn't look like he'...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office said Monday a number of scenarios could have led to the mysterious death of an unnamed man in Westlake. "Any time we have any type of dead body that's in a field or in this case a marshy area, it's suspicious," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Sheriff Mancuso said CPSO does not believe the man's death is a homicide, but it's not being ruled out just yet. "There's no bullet holes, there's no stab wounds and it doesn't look like he'...

    More >>

  • Olympic Games in PyeongChang

    Olympic Games in PyeongChang

    Olympic Games in PyeongChang

    Monday, January 8 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-09 02:50:38 GMT

    Today marks one month until the Olympic Games in PyeongChang! But the games will represent a very important talk this year for North and South Korea.The two countries long-time feud may come to a close when diplomats from both countries formally discuss the Olympic Games. The two warring countries hope to seek a participation agreement that will be mutually beneficial. The “high-level” meetings are expected to focus on North Korea’s potential involvement ...

    More >>

    Today marks one month until the Olympic Games in PyeongChang! But the games will represent a very important talk this year for North and South Korea.The two countries long-time feud may come to a close when diplomats from both countries formally discuss the Olympic Games. The two warring countries hope to seek a participation agreement that will be mutually beneficial. The “high-level” meetings are expected to focus on North Korea’s potential involvement ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly