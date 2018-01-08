CPSO Sulphur man arrested for aggravated assault with firearm

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting at a Sulphur nightclub last week.

Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.

The Sulphur resident turned himself in after an incident on January 5, involving multiple gunshots being fired outside of a nightclub on South Cities Service Highway.

Witnesses say Istre got into a verbal argument inside the club, before leaving and then circling the parking lot. He then began shooting from his truck towards the nightclub, hitting the building and another vehicle.

CPSO says the case is still currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.