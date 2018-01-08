Habitual offender sentenced to life in prison

A Lake Charles man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison today.

Will Antonio Celestine, 31, became a suspect in the beating of two women in front of their children on June 11, 2017. Celestine then led authorities on a manhunt that lasted until June 19. Celestine was accused of domestic battery against two separate women in the presence of their children. One of the victims was also shot by Celestine, according to LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Celestine was convicted in November of attempted illegal use of weapons, unauthorized entry and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The sentencing and habitual offender hearing was held Monday morning.

The attempted illegal use of weapons was upgraded to life in prison after Celestine was found to be a fourth-offense habitual offender. On the unauthorized entry, Celestine received six years, and on the possession of a weapon, 20 years. Those additional sentences are to be served at the same time as the life sentence.

