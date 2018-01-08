Dakota Watson joined KPLC in January 2018 as a morning news reporter. Dakota is from Columbia, South Carolina, and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism in December 2017 from USC. While at USC, Dakota served as a reporter, anchor, producer, and director for the university's daily news shows.

Aside from his love for news, Dakota's passions include sports, traveling, his faith, and spending time with family and friends. He is excited to explore Louisiana, and immerse himself in the culture and environment (but mainly the food).

Dakota would love to get to know as many people as possible. Follow him on Facebook to reach out to him, or give him story ideas!