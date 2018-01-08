Missing Sulphur teen found

A missing teen from Sulphur has been located according to his mother.

Albert James Ceasar, 16, left his Sulphur residence on Friday, Dec. 29. Sulphur Police never believed Ceasar was in any danger, but did release information to the public asking for its help locating the teen.

Ceasar's mother, Sandy Doe, tells 7News her son has been found and is safe at home.

