Scheduled power outage for Jeff Davis Electric Co-op customers Jan. 10

By KPLC Digital Staff
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

There will be a scheduled power outage for some Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative customers on Wednesday, January 10.

Residents living in the east and south of the Manchester Substation will experience power outages from 10 a.m until 1 p.m.:

  • Holmwood area
  • Amoco Road
  • Sidney Derouen Road
  • La. 27
  • La. 14

For more information, call 337-824-4330.

