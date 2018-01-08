City of Leesville under boil advisory

Terrell G. Istre Jr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal property damage on January 6.More >>
A missing teen from Sulphur has been located according to his mother. Albert James Ceasar, 16, left his Sulphur residence on Friday, Dec. 29. Sulphur Police never believed Ceasar was in any danger, but did release information t othe public asking for its help locating the teen. Ceasar's mother, Sandy Doe, tells 7News her son has been found and is safe at home. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
There will be a scheduled power outage for some Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative customers on Wednesday, January 10.More >>
AT&T says it will launch 5G mobile service in a dozen markets later this year.More >>
