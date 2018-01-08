Shreveport among the worst cities to keep a New Year's Resolution

When it comes to New Year's resolutions, getting fit is one of the most popular and also the most broken one.

Before you blame yourself completely for your failure you should know your location can affect how successful you are with your fitness goals.

A recent wallethub.com study says location can play a role in weight loss as factors like the number of gyms, access to healthy food and local economy affect how easy it is to lose weight.

So what cities are at the top of the list?

Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco were named the three best cities for weight loss while Gulfport, Mississippi, Newark, New Jersey and Shreveport, Louisiana, coming in at the bottom.

But, nutritionist says it's possible for anyone to get in shape no matter the location.

