Texas man in custody in Lake Charles

A man from Texas is in custody after stealing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper's car and crashing it early Sunday morning in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles police said Keith Eric Parker, 28, of Denton was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer. Judge Ware set his bond for $20,000.

The Texas state trooper who arrested Parker for allegedly driving while intoxicated, placed him in his patrol car. Troopers believe Parker then moved his handcuffs from behind his back and positioned himself behind the wheel of the vehicle. He then fled and crashed into a guardrail where he was taken to Lake Charles Police Department.

More charges are expected to be filed in Texas. Parker is waiting to be extradited back to Texas.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.