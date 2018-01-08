AT&T to launch 5G speed this year

AT&T said it will launch 5G mobile service in a dozen markets later this year.

The company claims that it expects to be the first wireless carrier to offer the high-speed service to phones in the U.S.

The transition will mean super fat smartphones.

It will also have an impact on smart gadgets, virtual reality and self-driving cars.

With faster speed and ultra-low latency, 5G will ultimately deliver and enhance experiences for its customers.

