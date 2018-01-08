AT&T to launch 5G speed this year - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

AT&T to launch 5G speed this year

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(Source: AT&T) (Source: AT&T)
(KPLC) -

AT&T said it will launch 5G mobile service in a dozen markets later this year.

The company claims that it expects to be the first wireless carrier to offer the high-speed service to phones in the U.S.

The transition will mean super fat smartphones.

It will also have an impact on smart gadgets, virtual reality and self-driving cars. 

With faster speed and ultra-low latency, 5G will ultimately deliver and enhance experiences for its customers.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • AT&T to launch 5G speed this year

    AT&T to launch 5G speed this year

    Monday, January 8 2018 8:45 AM EST2018-01-08 13:45:13 GMT
    (Source: AT&T)(Source: AT&T)

    AT&T says it will launch 5G mobile service in a dozen markets later this year. 

    More >>

    AT&T says it will launch 5G mobile service in a dozen markets later this year. 

    More >>

  • Free cessation program aims to help you quit smoking

    Free cessation program aims to help you quit smoking

    Monday, January 8 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-01-08 13:36:43 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    For many lighting up a cigarette is part of their daily routine.  An estimated 36.5 million American adults smoked cigarettes as of 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year. Family medicine physician Dr. Steve Springer founded the Smoking Treatment Center in 2016, a partnership between the Smoking Cessati...

    More >>

    For many lighting up a cigarette is part of their daily routine.  An estimated 36.5 million American adults smoked cigarettes as of 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year. Family medicine physician Dr. Steve Springer founded the Smoking Treatment Center in 2016, a partnership between the Smoking Cessati...

    More >>

  • McNeese State University kicks off its spring Sage Series

    McNeese State University kicks off its spring Sage Series

    Monday, January 8 2018 8:24 AM EST2018-01-08 13:24:52 GMT
    (Source: website)(Source: website)

    McNeese State University is kicking off its spring Sage series with a lecture about the New Orleans art scene of the 1920s. 

    More >>

    McNeese State University is kicking off its spring Sage series with a lecture about the New Orleans art scene of the 1920s. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly