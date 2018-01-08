McNeese State University kicks off its spring Sage Series

AT&T says it will launch 5G mobile service in a dozen markets later this year.More >>
For many lighting up a cigarette is part of their daily routine. An estimated 36.5 million American adults smoked cigarettes as of 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year. Family medicine physician Dr. Steve Springer founded the Smoking Treatment Center in 2016, a partnership between the Smoking Cessati...More >>
McNeese State University is kicking off its spring Sage series with a lecture about the New Orleans art scene of the 1920s.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a body found on Williams Street in Westlake around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the victim's family found his body in the swamp near the end of the road.More >>
An Anacoco man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbing a hotel and breaking into a barber shop in Leesville. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office got a report of an armed robbery at the La Quinta Inn on Entrance Road around 2:06 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.More >>
