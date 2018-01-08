McNeese State University kicks off its spring Sage Series

McNeese State University is kicking off its spring Sage series with a lecture about the New Orleans art scene of the 1920s.

John Shelton Reed will give a presentation called "Dixie Bohemia: a French Quarter Circle in the 1920s."

This lecture starts at 3 p.m. Monday, January 8, at the Seed Center located on Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

Lectures will continue on Mondays through April 9 and will include topics like haunted histories of plantations in the state and New Orleans carnival balls.

The talks are open to the public. For more information, call 337-475-5616.

