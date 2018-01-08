La. state income tax filing begins Jan. 29

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin processing 2017 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29.

Louisiana File Online is the state's free web portal for individual and business tax filers. With Louisiana File Online, taxpayers can:

File returns and pay taxes electronically.

Check the status of individual income tax refunds.

Amend current and prior-year tax returns.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing.

The expected refund processing time for returns filed electronically is up to 60 days; for paper returns, the expect refund could take up to 14 weeks.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information including name, address and telephone number. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/addresschange.

The deadline to file state taxes is Tuesday, May 15.

