FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moves out; turning colder late in the week

With the passage of our first in a series of cold fronts this week, rain will continue to move out of the area through the morning with clouds lingering through the day. A few showers will continue at times during the morning hours but taper off by afternoon. It will be rather breezy today with southerly winds turning northerly through the morning as temperatures hold steady in the 50s to near 60 degrees most of the day.

This first of the week won’t bring a huge drop in temperatures with lows tonight back into the upper 40s to lower 50s with clouds sticking around into the evening and overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures gradually warmer through Thursday, trending closer to 70 ahead of another cold front moving through by Thursday night.

Our second front week will bring another chance of rain and thunderstorms and drop temperatures out of the 70s and down into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Friday morning with highs on Friday in the upper 40s to lower 50s, making for a more noticeably cooler end to the work week.

Dry weather returns for Friday as we settle into a rather chilly stretch of weather for the rest of week and through the upcoming weekend. Our third front of the week moves through over the weekend and will be a dry front to reinforce our chilly air with lows back down into the freezing range Saturday night and highs on Sunday in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry