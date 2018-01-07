CPSO: Body found on Williams Street in Westlake

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a body found on Williams Street in Westlake around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the victim's family found his body in the swamp near the end of the road.

The case is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to CPSO.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

