CPSO: Body found on Williams Street in Westlake

By KPLC Digital Staff
Investigation on Williams Street (Source: KPLC) Investigation on Williams Street (Source: KPLC)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a body found on Williams Street in Westlake around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the victim's family found his body in the swamp near the end of the road. 

The case is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to CPSO. 

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

