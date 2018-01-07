FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers likely overnight and ending by Monday afternoon

Tonight, there will be a lot of showers with a few thunderstorms around. There could also be heavy rain at times. This is from a weak cold front that is pushing through tonight. Despite the heavy rain at times, the reason this is a weak cold front, is because the temperatures will not change very much. Lows tonight will only be in the mid 50s. Rain chances tonight are up to 90%.

Some of these showers will continue into Monday morning. Rain chances remain high at 40% for the morning/midday. By the afternoon, we will have mostly cloudy skies and little to no more chance for rain. Temperatures will not cool down very much from this cold front. They should only be in the upper 50s, near 60 as the high.

Then for the next couple days, there will be cloudy conditions with little to no chance for rain. This means that we will not see a lot of sunshine. Therefore, temperatures will stay in check, as they should be in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon high. So, it will be warmer, but with the clouds, it will still be a dreary week.

By Thursday, we are tracking our next cold front that will bring in our next chance for some showers, and likely cool our temperatures down some more. Rain chances are up to 40% for the day, then they go back down to zero by Friday. I do not expect a lot of rain; these showers will be passing over quickly.

The temperatures should have a big drop after Thursday when the front passes. Temperatures in the afternoon will go up to the lower to mid 50s. So, going from the forecasted high on Thursday, temperatures may drop approximately 20 degrees by Friday!

The weekend will be very beautiful and have lots of sunshine. There will be little to no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool all weekend long with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Overnight, temperatures could get back to the freezing mark in a few places. It should be a beautiful, yet cold weekend to get outside!

Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.