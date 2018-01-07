TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 EB at Calcasieu River Bridge due to accident

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next 45 minutes to an hour due to a vehicle accident, as of around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a body found on Williams Street in Westlake around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the victim's family found his body in the swamp near the end of the road.More >>
Tonight, there will be a lot of showers with a few thunderstorms around. There could also be heavy rain at times. This is from a weak cold front that is pushing through tonight. Despite the heavy rain at times, the reason this is a weak cold front, is because the temperatures will not change very much. Lows tonight will only be in the mid 50s. Rain chances tonight are up to 90%. Some of these showers will continue into Monday morning.More >>
An Anacoco man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbing a hotel and breaking into a barber shop in Leesville. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office got a report of an armed robbery at the La Quinta Inn on Entrance Road around 2:06 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13More >>
