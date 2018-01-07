VPSO: Anacoco man arrested on armed robbery charge Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VPSO: Anacoco man arrested on armed robbery charge Saturday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Kyle Lemoine Sanders (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Kyle Lemoine Sanders (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Leesville hotel robbery surveillance video (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Leesville hotel robbery surveillance video (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

An Anacoco man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbing a hotel and breaking into a barber shop in Leesville.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office got a report of an armed robbery at the La Quinta Inn on Entrance Road around 2:06 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

VPSO deputies arrived at the location and saw surveillance video of a white male entering the hotel and approaching the clerk with a tire tool.

After robbing the hotel, the suspect fled in a white Ford pickup truck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Later Saturday morning, VPSO got a report of a break-in at a barber shop on Entrance Road. Deputies and detectives arrived at the barber shop and saw a window the suspect apparently had smashed.

The suspect evidently cut himself on the broken glass entering the shop; detectives collected blood at the scene.

Detectives told agents with the Vernon Narcotics Task Force Criminal Patrol Unit about the incidents, and together they searched for the suspect's vehicle.

A VPNTF agent made a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle near the Comfort Suites on Hwy 171 South around 4:30 p.m.

The driver, identified as Kyle Lemoine Sanders, 38, of Anacoco, was in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While speaking with agents, Sanders admitted to the armed robbery of the La Quinta Inn. Sanders was also observed to have a recent cut on his hand and blood on his clothes.

Sanders was transported to VPSO where he was interviewed further by agents and detectives.

Sanders admitted to multiple burglaries which recently took place within the parish and burglaries within the Leesville city limits, including the barber shop on Entrance Road.

Sanders was arrested and charged with one count of possession of crack cocaine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of armed robbery.

Bond has not been set and Sanders remains in the VPSO jail; additional charges are forthcoming, according to the Sheriff's Office.

