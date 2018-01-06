Twelfth Night Parade kicks off Mardi Gras season Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Twelfth Night Parade kicks off Mardi Gras season Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Mardi Gras season has officially begun. Saturday night Lake Charles kicked off the season with the city's annual Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza. 

 "The most I'll enjoy is remembering our past Krewe as they go on into the sunset," said Phillip Soileau of Krewe du Feteurs. 

But before they can get there, they have to get ready.

"This is a costume that I built last year, and it took me approximately about two weeks," said Craig Guillory of Krewe Chetu Jadi. 

As Krewe members prepare for Lake Charles Twelfth Night celebration, many were putting the last touches on mantles.

 "It's your feathers and how you place them, and you don't have to make them real tight you just have to drape and fall so that they fill in the gaps," said Jill Lockhart of Krewe of Cosmos.

Looking good, definitely takes time.

 "It takes a good 45 minutes or more to do it right," said Celeste Stephens of Krewe du Lac. 

But once the Krewes were ready, it was time for the celebration to begin.

Mardi Gras royalty strut across the Civic Center floor basking in all their glory for one last time.

But it was clear, Saturday night was all about having a good time, enjoying the crowd, and officially kicking of the Mardi Gras season in Lake Charles.

"They ask me why do I keep doing it, because I love Mardi Gras," said Guillory. 

For a list of this year's events throughout Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

