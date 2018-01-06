State Fire Marshal investigating fatal LC house fire

Mardi Gras season has officially begun. Saturday night Lake Charles kicked off the season with the city's annual Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza. Phillip Soileau "The most I'll enjoy is remembering our past Krewe as they go on into the sunset," said Phillip Soileau of Krewe du Feteurs. But before they can get there, they have to get ready. "This is a costume that I built last year, and it took me approximately about two weeks," said Craig Guillory ...More >>
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office have determined that a fatal residential fire that occurred early Saturday morning in Lake Charles was caused by combustible items placed too close to a wood-burning stove. The fire on the 4000 block of John Koonce Road was reported just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, said Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.More >>
President Donald Trump's former chief of staff will be a headlining guest at a Republican Party of Louisiana fundraising event honoring U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a vehicle accident, as of around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The City of Sulphur has issued a boil water advisory for residents, the city announced Saturday afternoon. The advisory was issued as a precaution after a 12-inch water line valve was installed on West Crocker Street Saturday, according to the City of Sulphur.More >>
