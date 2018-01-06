Boil advisory issued for Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory issued for Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Sulphur has issued a boil water advisory for residents, the city announced Saturday afternoon.

The advisory was issued as a precaution after a 12-inch water line valve was installed on West Crocker Street Saturday, according to the City of Sulphur.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container. 

The recommended one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled, according to the City of Sulphur.

The City of Sulphur Water System will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that additional water samples collected from its water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

