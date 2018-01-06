Merryville's Andrea Cournoyer surpasses 5,000 career points

Merryville point guard Andrea Cournoyer continues to rack up accomplishments in her record-breaking high school career. The UL Lafayette signee made history on Friday as she surpassed 5,000 career points in the Lady Panthers' matchup with South Cameron.

Cournoyer becomes just the eighth player in history to hit that mark and only the second in Louisiana girls basketball history according to MaxPreps.

Cournoyer is rated a 3-star college prospect by ESPN and is the two-time defending LSWA Class 1A State MVP. She also holds the Top 28 scoring record at 69 points in two games.

She proved her ability off the court as well by winning the 2017 Class 1A 300-Meter Hurdles. Cournoyer also hopes to be a state champion in basketball after back-to-back Top 28 losses.

