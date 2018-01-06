Report: Yankees to sign former McNeese/HCS infielder Jace Peterson

Moss Bluff native Jace Peterson looks to be trading in his tomahawk for pinstripes.

According to SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo, former McNeese and Hamilton Christian alumni, Jace Peterson will sign with the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old will receive an invitation to spring training.

Peterson, 27, expects to earn a role in the Yankee’ infield rotation, after the organization parted ways with Chase Headley and Starlin Castro, earlier this winter.

The Braves could have retained Peterson at a projected rate of $1.1M, but Atlanta decided to move on after he hit .215 in 215 plate appearances.

Peterson is just a year removed from a resurgence in 2016 as he hit .254 with 52 walks and seven home runs for the Braves.

