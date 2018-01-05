Anonymous $10,000 donation helps establish 'Out of the Blue' fund

There are people in Lake Charles who have gotten a flat tire, or maybe their air conditioning unit went out. Some of them get help, not from strangers, but from our city's local law enforcement.

Some officers go as far as spending money out of their own pocket, but all of that will change thanks to one person's generous donation.

Ten-thousand dollars - that's how much one anonymous donor decided to donate to establish the "Out of the Blue" fund. The goal is to allow officers to help those in the community who need it, all year long.

"We're out on the street twenty-four seven... and we see people in crisis, in need," said Don Dixon, Lake Charles Police Chief.

Many Lake Charles Police officers go out of their way to help others. Some in uniform spend money out of their own pockets on the little things.

"Changing a tire, or fixing a tire or their child got their bike stolen, and they went and bought one at Walmart and brought it back to them," said Dixon.

But someone was watching and decided to change all of that.

"Someone called me randomly one day, a local individual that wanted to set up a meeting," said Mayor Nic Hunter. "Didn't know what it was about."

That person decided to anonymously donate $10,000 to start the "Out of the Blue" fund.

"This was out of left field," said Dixon.

The money will allow officers to help those in our community all year round.

"When they see someone in desperate, dire need, a small purchase like a window unit or a flat tire will be able to help that individual, whether it's December, August, July, whatever it is," said Hunter.

With so many people needing just a little bit of help, now more can be done thanks to one person we'll never know.

"It's a win-win for the city, it's a win-win for those that are in need, and I can't thank this donor enough," said Dixon.

You can also mail your donation to PO Box 3125, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70602.

Hunter says another person has already donated $1,000, and the fund only exists when people choose to donate.

The fund is established through the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, and it will also work with Catholic Charities.

Donations made to the fund are also tax-deductible.

