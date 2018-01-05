Anonymous $10,000 donation helps establish 'Out of the Blue' fund

A man wanted in connection with a November 2015 - Domestic abuse battery Sulphur Police Department Pleaded no contest to amended charge of simple battery on Sept. 7, 2016. Sentenced to six months in parish jail. August 2015 - Considered a person of interest in a third-degree rape in Sulphur Sulphur Police Department Aug. 8, 2014 - Simple battery Calcasieu Sheriff's Office Charges rejected on Sept. 22, 2014 after he was convicted of other charges. Jul...More >>
A man wanted in connection with a November 2015 - Domestic abuse battery Sulphur Police Department Pleaded no contest to amended charge of simple battery on Sept. 7, 2016. Sentenced to six months in parish jail. August 2015 - Considered a person of interest in a third-degree rape in Sulphur Sulphur Police Department Aug. 8, 2014 - Simple battery Calcasieu Sheriff's Office Charges rejected on Sept. 22, 2014 after he was convicted of other charges. Jul...More >>
Louisiana State Police announce the graduation of 27 new troopers.More >>
Louisiana State Police announce the graduation of 27 new troopers.More >>
Authorities around the nation are issuing a chilling arrest warning for a popular royal, including the Slidell Police Department.More >>
Authorities around the nation are issuing a chilling arrest warning for a popular royal, including the Slidell Police Department.More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is working to reopen three cold case murders from the 1980's. In 1989, 23-year-old Pamela Miller's vehicle was found in Vernon Parish off Highway 117. Miller had vanished without a trace.More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is working to reopen three cold case murders from the 1980's. In 1989, 23-year-old Pamela Miller's vehicle was found in Vernon Parish off Highway 117. Miller had vanished without a trace.More >>
There are people in Lake Charles who have gotten a flat tire, or maybe their air conditioning unit went out. Some of them get help, not from strangers, but from our city's local law enforcement. Some officers go as far as spending money out of their own pocket, but all of that will change thanks to one person's generous donation.More >>
There are people in Lake Charles who have gotten a flat tire, or maybe their air conditioning unit went out. Some of them get help, not from strangers, but from our city's local law enforcement. Some officers go as far as spending money out of their own pocket, but all of that will change thanks to one person's generous donation.More >>