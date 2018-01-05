Southwest Louisiana prepares for Mardi Gras season

Southwest Louisiana residents are preparing for the Mardi Gras season by heading out to shop for beads, costumes and décor.

"Coming in to get beads and little trinkets and shot glasses - things to give my guests that I have invited to the ball," said Kara Fruge, member of Krewe du Bon Coeur, also known as "Krewe of the Good Heart," one of about 70 krewes to attend this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Fruge said that from a creative standpoint planning is always different from krewe to krewe, but that it takes her and the krewe about 365 days to prepare.

"We've got meetings," said Fruge. "We've got a summer social. There is a whole lot to do."

Rebecca Moss, Chairwoman of Mardi Gras SWLA, agreed, and said from a more technical side the Mardi Gras madness doesn’t stop.

“It's not just the Mardi Gras season for the month of January or February," said Moss. "We work year-round and have planning meetings throughout the year. We get everybody on the same page with the main goal: public safety."

Mardi Gras ends earlier this year: Fat Tuesday is Feb. 13.

