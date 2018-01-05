CPSO working to identify suspect in Sulphur nightclub shooting

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an early Friday morning shooting at a Sulphur nightclub.

CPSO deputies responded to a nightclub on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur in reference to a shooting at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.

Witnesses told detectives that the suspect argued with another person inside the nightclub before leaving, getting into his truck and circling the parking lot.

The suspect then began shooting from his truck toward the nightclub, hitting the building and a parked vehicle.

The truck was described as a tan or gold late-model, four-door Ford F-150 with running boards, said McGee.

Witnesses at the scene also told detectives the suspect may have been recently terminated from a local refinery.

McGee urges anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone who can identify the suspect seen in the photograph attached to this story, to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

CPSO Detective Randall Ravia is the lead investigator on the case.

