TRAFFIC: Avoid 210 near Broad Street exit

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the Broad Street exit due to an accident.

Traffic is also backing up in the eastbound lanes.

A viewer sent a photo showing what appears to be a vehicle on fire.

