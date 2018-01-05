Small lifestyle changes make for more successful resolutions

New year, new you, right? The start of the a new year means many people are making resolutions. So many of those deal with health and fitness.

An LSU AgCenter nutrition specialist reminds those wanting to be more health-conscious that small changes are more likely to lead to long-term success.

Elizabeth Gollub, an assistant professor in the AgCenter School of Nutrition and Food Sciences and a registered dietitian, says we don't need to completely upset our established routines in order to achieve better health.

“It’s OK to start by making teeny tiny changes to our diet and daily activities — changes that don’t require daily tracking or measuring — and this is what makes them so manageable over the long-term,” she said.

Gollub says tiny changes more easily become part of our routines.

“Over several years this could make a big difference,” Gollub said.

One of the small changes she hopes Louisianans make is to focus diets more on vegetables.

“We say fruits and vegetables, but we should start thinking in terms of vegetables and fruits,” Gollub said.

She suggests adding more vegetables to soups or casseroles once a week.

Similar methods can be applied to other aspects of life, including fitness.

“Begin with five minutes each week of a physical activity that you enjoy. Then, as it becomes routine, begin to increase the minutes or add a new activity,” Gollub said.

