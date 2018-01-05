Louisiana State Police welcomes 27 new troopers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana State Police welcomes 27 new troopers

By McKenzie Ball, Producer
Connect
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
Baton Rouge, LA -

Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 96th Cadet Class on Friday morning.

Twenty-seven cadets became Louisiana State troopers at graduation ceremonies held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

Throughout their time at the Louisiana State Police Training academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.

Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state and participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State trooper.                                                                       

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

  • Benjamin Friedmann
  • Jeffrey Martin

Troop B – Kenner

  • Scot Greig
  • Sean LeBoeuf
  • Jacob Pucheu
  • Jacob Tolpi

Troop C – Gray

  • Ryan Anderson
  • Jamon Green
  • Kelli LeBlanc
  • Michael Milstead

Troop D – Lake Charles

  • Ethan Kebodeaux
  • Randy Walters
  • Landry Willis
  • Aubin Young

Troop E – Alexandria

  • Trevor Blanchard
  • Brian LaBorde

Troop F – Monroe

  • George Harper
  • Jason Henson

Troop G – Bossier City

  • Colton Derrick
  • Melissa George
  • Michael Martinez
  • Matthew Moore

Troop I – Lafayette

  • Travis Blanchard
  • Cecil Montet
  • Andre Sigure
  • Nathan Vanya

Troop L – Mandeville

  • Andre Bezou

For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State trooper, you're asked to visit the recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact your local LSP Public Information Officer at http://lsp.org/public.html.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Twelfth Night Parade kicks off Mardi Gras season Saturday

    Twelfth Night Parade kicks off Mardi Gras season Saturday

    Saturday, January 6 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-01-07 04:45:05 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Mardi Gras season has officially begun. Saturday night Lake Charles kicked off the season with the city's annual Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza.  Phillip Soileau "The most I'll enjoy is remembering our past Krewe as they go on into the sunset," said Phillip Soileau of Krewe du Feteurs.  But before they can get there, they have to get ready. "This is a costume that I built last year, and it took me approximately about two weeks," said Craig Guillory ...

    More >>

    Mardi Gras season has officially begun. Saturday night Lake Charles kicked off the season with the city's annual Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza.  Phillip Soileau "The most I'll enjoy is remembering our past Krewe as they go on into the sunset," said Phillip Soileau of Krewe du Feteurs.  But before they can get there, they have to get ready. "This is a costume that I built last year, and it took me approximately about two weeks," said Craig Guillory ...

    More >>

  • State Fire Marshal investigating fatal LC house fire

    State Fire Marshal investigating fatal LC house fire

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:15 PM EST2018-01-07 02:15:11 GMT
    John Koonce Road residential fire (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)John Koonce Road residential fire (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

    Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office have determined that a fatal residential fire that occurred early Saturday morning in Lake Charles was caused by combustible items placed too close to a wood-burning stove. The fire on the 4000 block of John Koonce Road was reported just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, said Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

    More >>

    Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office have determined that a fatal residential fire that occurred early Saturday morning in Lake Charles was caused by combustible items placed too close to a wood-burning stove. The fire on the 4000 block of John Koonce Road was reported just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, said Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

    More >>

  • Former Trump chief of staff headlining Louisiana GOP event

    Former Trump chief of staff headlining Louisiana GOP event

    Saturday, January 6 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-07 00:10:02 GMT
    Congressman Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana (Source: Wikipedia)Congressman Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana (Source: Wikipedia)

    President Donald Trump's former chief of staff will be a headlining guest at a Republican Party of Louisiana fundraising event honoring U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former chief of staff will be a headlining guest at a Republican Party of Louisiana fundraising event honoring U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly