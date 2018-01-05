Louisiana State Police welcomes 27 new troopers

Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 96th Cadet Class on Friday morning.

Twenty-seven cadets became Louisiana State troopers at graduation ceremonies held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

Throughout their time at the Louisiana State Police Training academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.

Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state and participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State trooper.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Benjamin Friedmann

Jeffrey Martin

Troop B – Kenner

Scot Greig

Sean LeBoeuf

Jacob Pucheu

Jacob Tolpi

Troop C – Gray

Ryan Anderson

Jamon Green

Kelli LeBlanc

Michael Milstead

Troop D – Lake Charles

Ethan Kebodeaux

Randy Walters

Landry Willis

Aubin Young

Troop E – Alexandria

Trevor Blanchard

Brian LaBorde

Troop F – Monroe

George Harper

Jason Henson

Troop G – Bossier City

Colton Derrick

Melissa George

Michael Martinez

Matthew Moore

Troop I – Lafayette

Travis Blanchard

Cecil Montet

Andre Sigure

Nathan Vanya

Troop L – Mandeville

Andre Bezou

For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State trooper, you're asked to visit the recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact your local LSP Public Information Officer at http://lsp.org/public.html.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.