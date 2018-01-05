New warning about jury duty scam in Calcasieu

Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is warning residents of a current scam in which callers tell residents they must pay a fine for missing jury duty.

The callers pose as sheriff's deputies or deputy clerks from the Clerk of Court and say that the fine must be paid or a deputy will arrive quickly to arrest them.

The Clerk of Court's office says any citizen who fails to appear for jury duty will be contacted by mail, not by phone.

