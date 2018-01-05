Sulphur Police searching for missing teen

The Sulphur Police Department is seeking information on a missing teen.

Albert James Ceasar, 16, left his Sulphur residence on Friday, Dec. 29, said Mel Estess, Sulphur Police spokesman.

Ceasar has short brown hair, is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds and goes by the name "A.J."

Ceasar has a "Diamond with Loyalty" tattoo on his right hip and a tattoo of a cross on his right ankle. He is wearing a blue Under Armour jacket, gray shorts, a hat, glasses and a black G-Shock watch, said Estess.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Albert “A.J.” Ceasar, Estess urges you to please contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550 or Ceasar's parents at 337-563-2237.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.