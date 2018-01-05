Cases of three women who disappeared from Vernon Parish in 1980s reopened

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is working to reopen three cold case murders from the 1980s.

In 1989, 23-year-old Pamela Miller's vehicle was found in Vernon Parish off La. 117.

Miller had vanished without a trace.

Sheriff Sam Craft said her body was discovered six months later by hunters in Natchitoches Parish.

Miller was one of five women who disappeared from Vernon Parish.

The first was Mary Darlene Howard in 1980.

But Miller's case may be the most puzzling.

At the time of her disappearance, she was working at Burger King and Ford's Cleaners.

She was last seen at a gas station on La. 28 using a payphone in May of '89.

"Originally, when this first happened, as we've gone through the files, the Sheriff's Office had several leads," said Craft. "It's just one where they couldn't determine a specific suspect."

At this point, the Sheriff's Office is investigating all leads, suspects and connections to other similar cases in the area.

Detectives are working back through Miller's file, locating her family members and resubmitting any evidence that could contain DNA and lead officers to a suspect.

If you have any information on Pamela Miller's disappearance, call 337-238-7248.

