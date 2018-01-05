Slidell Police Department issues warrant for 'Frozen' character - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Slidell Police Department issues warrant for 'Frozen' character

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Authorities around the nation are issuing a chilling arrest warning for a popular royal, including the Slidell Police Department. 


The Slidell Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa from the movie "Frozen," who according to the department's Facebook page is a " very dangerous girl," and those who spot her should "approach with caution!" 

The post has become popular among police departments nationwide and started off as a joke by the Harlan Police Department several
years ago. 

