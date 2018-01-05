English language classes start January 8

If you are looking to learn English more fluently and expand communicative opportunities, mark your calendar for Monday, January 8.



Starting at 8:30 A.M., a new round of classes will be offered at McNeese State University through the ELS Language Center.

ELS Centers offer twelve levels of English language instruction: 101 through 112, with each level lasting four weeks.

The programs available at ELS Lake Charles are the English for Academic Purposes (intensive -30 hours/week), Semi-Intensive English (20 hrs/wk), and American Explorer (15 hrs/wk). Instructors can also customize a learning plan that fits your needs and schedule.

ELS Lake Charles also provides overseas students with housing accommodations in the beautiful and safe McNeese campus.

Call 337-562-4950 to learn more about the programs and schedule a free lesson.

The ELS Language Center is located at 4205 Ryan St., Lake Charles, LA 70609.

A new session starts every four weeks.

