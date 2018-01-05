Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers

Potential candidates have from Wednesday, January 3 until Friday, January 5 to qualify for the March 24 election.More >>
New year, new you, right? The start of the a new year means many people are making resolutions. So many of those deal with health and fitness. An LSU AgCenter nutrition specialist reminds those wanting to be more health-conscience that small changes are more likely to lead to long-term success. Elizabeth Gollub, an assistant professor in the AgCenter School of Nutrition and Food Sciences and a registered dietitian, says we don't need to completely upset our established...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is warning residents of a current scam in which callers tell residents they must pay a fine for missing jury duty. The callers pose as sheriff's deputies or deputy clerks from the Clerk of Court and say that the fine must be paid or a deputy will arrive quickly to arrest them.More >>
