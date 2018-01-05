Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

If you are looking for a job, you can get a little extra help at the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center's "Job Readiness Workshop."

The center is hosting the workshop at 9 a.m. Friday, January 5.

This workshop will help job seekers prepare for next week's quarterly job fair.

It will cover the "do's and don't's" of looking for a job, and different programs and services available in the area for job seekers.

Friday, January 5, is also the last day for employers to sign up to be a part of the fair.

The quarterly job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10,  at the center located on 3rd Street in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Qualifying ends with Danahay, Duncan candidates for Sulphur mayor

    Qualifying ends with Danahay, Duncan candidates for Sulphur mayor

    Friday, January 5 2018 6:27 PM EST2018-01-05 23:27:05 GMT
    Incumbent Chris Duncan will face Mike Danahay in the March 24 election for Sulphur mayor. (Source: Calcasieu Clerk of Court)Incumbent Chris Duncan will face Mike Danahay in the March 24 election for Sulphur mayor. (Source: Calcasieu Clerk of Court)

    Potential candidates have from Wednesday, January 3 until Friday, January 5 to qualify for the March 24 election. 

    More >>

    Potential candidates have from Wednesday, January 3 until Friday, January 5 to qualify for the March 24 election. 

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Avoid 210 near Broad Street exit

    TRAFFIC: Avoid 210 near Broad Street exit

    Friday, January 5 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-01-05 22:33:09 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)
    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the Broad Street exit due to an accident. Traffic is also backing up in the eastbound lanes. A viewer sent a photo showing what appears to be a vehicle on fire. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles Police Department is asking drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the Broad Street exit due to an accident. Traffic is also backing up in the eastbound lanes. A viewer sent a photo showing what appears to be a vehicle on fire. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Small lifestyle changes make for more successful resolutions

    Small lifestyle changes make for more successful resolutions

    Friday, January 5 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-05 22:03:59 GMT
    (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)

    New year, new you, right? The start of the a new year means many people are making resolutions. So many of those deal with health and fitness. An LSU AgCenter nutrition specialist reminds those wanting to be more health-conscience that small changes are more likely to lead to long-term success. Elizabeth Gollub, an assistant professor in the AgCenter School of Nutrition and Food Sciences and a registered dietitian, says we don't need to completely upset our established...

    More >>

    New year, new you, right? The start of the a new year means many people are making resolutions. So many of those deal with health and fitness. An LSU AgCenter nutrition specialist reminds those wanting to be more health-conscience that small changes are more likely to lead to long-term success. Elizabeth Gollub, an assistant professor in the AgCenter School of Nutrition and Food Sciences and a registered dietitian, says we don't need to completely upset our established...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly