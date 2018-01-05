Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers

If you are looking for a job, you can get a little extra help at the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center's "Job Readiness Workshop."

The center is hosting the workshop at 9 a.m. Friday, January 5.

This workshop will help job seekers prepare for next week's quarterly job fair.

It will cover the "do's and don't's" of looking for a job, and different programs and services available in the area for job seekers.

Friday, January 5, is also the last day for employers to sign up to be a part of the fair.

The quarterly job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the center located on 3rd Street in Lake Charles.

